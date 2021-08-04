CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$82.00 at Pi Financial

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.63.

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,996. The stock has a market cap of C$12.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$43.87 and a 1-year high of C$72.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,167,702.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

