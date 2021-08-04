CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,661 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $30,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $185.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $185.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

