Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.05 ($1.40). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 106.05 ($1.39), with a volume of 3,588,211 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEY shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

