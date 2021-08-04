Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Get Centamin alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

CELTF stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50. Centamin has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.07.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centamin (CELTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.