Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.30 billion-$125.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.76 billion.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $69.33. 2,752,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,727. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,500. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

