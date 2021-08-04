Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ CENTA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 174,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,172. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.