Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 174,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,172. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENTA. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

