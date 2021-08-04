Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.52.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

