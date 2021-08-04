Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:CERE opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.52.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.