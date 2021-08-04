CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.22 Per Share

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.57. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GIB. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $90.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 528,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 52,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

