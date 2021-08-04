CHADS VC (CHADS) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $113.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.23 or 0.00850377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095157 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,140,667 coins and its circulating supply is 47,662,982 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.