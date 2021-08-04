Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $787.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charter’s second-quarter 2021 top line benefited from growth in Internet and mobile revenues, and steady customer wins. Internet revenues grew owing to a fortified customer base, promotional roll-off and rate adjustments. Charter continues to witness solid Internet usage due to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and online-learning routine. The company’s broadband service has gained traction among SMBs and enterprises. Additionally, an expanding mobile-subscriber base is a key catalyst. However, Charter persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition, primarily due to cord-cutting and intense competition from streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon prime video. Additionally, Charter has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares of Charter have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $790.71.

Charter Communications stock opened at $770.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.65. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $771.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

