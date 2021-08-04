Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $848.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $816.00 to $848.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $790.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $770.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $709.65. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $771.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Charter Communications by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

