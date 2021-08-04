Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $850.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $780.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $790.71.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $770.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $771.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $709.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,675,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

