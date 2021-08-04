Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

CLDT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

CLDT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $538.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

