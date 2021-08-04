Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.6% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.44. 892,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

