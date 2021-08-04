Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 307.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1,514.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 431,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 125,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4,337.50, a PEG ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.