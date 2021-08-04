CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,474 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,915,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $435.36. The stock had a trading volume of 83,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $436.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

