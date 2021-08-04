CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 719 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

