CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 9,233 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 581,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 66,013 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,681. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $192.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

