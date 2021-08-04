CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 798 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,227. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.33.

MCK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.94. 59,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,428. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $206.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.