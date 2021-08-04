Chimerix (CMRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Chimerix to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMRX stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

