China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Up 17.8% in July

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JRJC opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. China Finance Online has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $17.90.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.82%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

