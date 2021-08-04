Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $3,905,220.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $8,076,241.79.

On Thursday, May 20th, Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,965,314.60.

NYSE DASH opened at $177.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion and a PE ratio of -23.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $8,856,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,062,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

