Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHD. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

CHD opened at $85.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

