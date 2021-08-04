Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.83.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $181.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $142.23 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.