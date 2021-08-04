CIBC Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$19.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

