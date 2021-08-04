Cimpress plc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cimpress in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cimpress by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

