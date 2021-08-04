Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $366.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.