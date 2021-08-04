Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.20% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74.

