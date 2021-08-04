Citadel Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,437 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Oragenics worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oragenics by 205.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 121,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 131.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 303,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oragenics by 124.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 875,639 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45. Oragenics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.80.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

