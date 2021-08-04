Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $360,000 in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Southern First Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ SFST opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $389.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.