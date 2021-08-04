Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.66% of Civeo worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.17 million, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 3.90.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.