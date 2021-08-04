Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Civeo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Civeo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVEO. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

CVEO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. 79,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,330. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $336.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 3.90. Civeo has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.