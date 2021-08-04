Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Civeo has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $336.10 million, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 3.90.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth $3,764,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Civeo during the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.