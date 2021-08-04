Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05. Clarus has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.24 million, a P/E ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

