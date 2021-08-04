Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 367,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $944.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05. Clarus has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

