Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Down to $4.86

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.64. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 32,453 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $521.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. Research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at $70,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

