CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of CLPHY stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 58,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,855. CLP has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

