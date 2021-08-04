CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Critical Comparison

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Upstart and CNFinance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 42.40 $5.98 million N/A N/A CNFinance $311.79 million 0.88 $16.64 million $0.24 16.63

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upstart and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $122.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.53%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than CNFinance.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 13.67% 7.41% 2.21%

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

