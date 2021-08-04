CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

CNO opened at $22.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

