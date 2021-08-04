Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 311.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

