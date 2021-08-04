Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
KOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of KOF stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 311.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
