Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

