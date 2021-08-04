Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was down 3.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 14,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,372,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Specifically, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

