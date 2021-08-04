Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 520,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,773. Cognex has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,924,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cognex by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after buying an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after buying an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.