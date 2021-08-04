Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report $4.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $18.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $19.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

