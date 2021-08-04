Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHRS stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHRS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

