Colgate-Palmolive Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

CL opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,765,000 after buying an additional 291,017 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

