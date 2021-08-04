Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after acquiring an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $742,997,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

