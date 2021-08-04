Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,770. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.36.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.