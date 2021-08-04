Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

CLPBY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

