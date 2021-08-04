Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

Comcast has increased its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

